Burrards take 2-0 lead over New West

Dan Taylor and Curtis Dickson record eight points each for Maple Ridge.

Jean-Luc Chetner gets airborne Saturday against New West at Cam Neely Arena. (Paul Evans photography)

Dan Taylor scored three times and three other Burrards scored twice each as they took a two-game lead in the first-round WLA playoff series Saturday with an 11-5 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies in Maple Ridge.

Taylor opened the scoring with a pair of goals to start the first period, after which Ridge led 4-0 0n two more goals by Ben McIntosh.

Ryley Lowen and Curtis Dickson scored for the Burrards in the second, during which they were outscored 3-2 by New West, which finished first in the regular season.

But the Burrards got two goals from Mike Mallory in the third, another from Dickson, one from Mitch Wilde, while Taylor netted his third as Ridge outshot New West 44-37.

Frank Scigliano got the win in net, aided by a powerplay that went 4-5.

Taylor added five assists in the game to finish with eight points. Dickson had six assists to also finish with eight points, while Loewen had four helpers. McIntosh led Ridge with 12 shots on net.

Ridge now leads the series 2-0. The Burrards won the opener 13-5 on Thursday.

Game 3 is Tuesday at Queen’s Park Arena, 7:30 p.m.