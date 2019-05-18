Burrards sign another scorer

Ryan Keenan (right), who has been a prolific scorer in the NLL and in Major Series Lacrosse, will join the Burrards this season. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge Burrards have continued adding talent to their roster, determined to host the Mann Cup national senior A lacrosse this season.

The championship series moves from east to west each season, and this year it will be hosted by the champions of the Western Lacrosse Association.

The newest Burrard is Ryan Keenan – a left-handed offensive player, who is just 24, and in three National Lacrosse League seasons, 52 games with the Saskatchewan Rush, has put up 59 goals and 177 points.

Keenan was the first overall pick in the 2016 NLL draft. He played college lacrosse with Quinnipiac University and led school to its first-ever win in NCAA Championship Tournament. He had a 30-game scoring streak that produced 33 goals and 51 points

Keenan is a good size for a forward at six feet and 185 pounds.

“He will round out our offence. He’s a great offensive player,” said GM Lance Andre.

Andre had to make a deal with Brooklin (formerly the Redmen) of Major Series Lacrosse, who hold his Canadian Lacrosse Association rights. Andre said it was a cash transaction.

With Brooklin he has scored 39 goals and 121 points in 39 career games.

Andre said Keenan wanted to play for a season in B.C., and the Burrards were a great fit. They have made the Mann Cup two of the last three seasons, and they have a number of his teammates from the professional ranks in sniper Ben McIntosh, another new acquisition in Jeff Shattler and Matthew Dinsdale. All play for Saskatchewan in the NLL, with McIntosh and Shattler second and third in team scoring this season, Keenan fifth and Dinsdale seventh.

Andre looks around the WLA at other talented rosters.

“New West (Salmonbellies) has loaded up quite a bit too,” he said. “It will be a good league this year.”

He expects whichever team comes together and finds chemistry the fastest will host the Mann Cup.

“They key word is ‘team’ – we’ve got to put it all together now.”

Andre is hopeful that having players who are NLL teammates will help his team to gel, but he is not concerned with finishing league play in first place.

“Our goals are to make the playoffs, and win the Mann Cup.”

• The Burrards will open the season with several key personnel playing for an NLL championship with the Calgary Roughnecks. Players Curtis Dickson, Riley Loewen and Dan Taylor are all in the series. Burrards head coach Rob Williams is also with the Roughnecks, as an assistant another Maple Ridge resident in head coach Curt Malawsky.

Burrard player Anthony Kalinich is also with Roughnecks, but he will be going back to junior lacrosse next season rather than the Burrards.

They start that series against the Bandits on May 18 in Buffalo, and the second game will be in Calgary on May 25.

• The Burrards season opener will be May 26, 6:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

