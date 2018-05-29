Burrards open season with win and loss

The Maple Ridge Burrards are 1-1 after their first week of action in a new Western Lacrosse Association season.

The Burrards lost 13-6 to the league champion New Westminster Salmonbellies on Thursday night at Queens Park Arena.

Returning star Curtis Dickson was a bright spot, with three goals and five points in the contest, while Casey Rose had a goal and three assists. Zack Porter and Adam Dickson were the other scorers.

“It wasn’t our day – they played better than we did,” said assistant coach Chris Gill. “That’s a good team.”

On Sunday, they got their first win of the season in their home opener at Planet Ice, beating the Nanaimo Timbermen 8-3, riding a solid performance from goaltender Frankie Scigliano, who had 45 saves on 48 shots.

Dickson continued his hot start with another three goals and five points. Riley Loewen also had five points on two goals and three assists.

“It’s not like he had a whole lot of support – he was getting double teamed and triple teamed,” said Gill, noting the team has been without key players including Ben McIntosh and Dan Taylor as the NLL season winds down.

Local boys Luke Gillespie and Mitch McDole rounded out the scoring, Gillespie getting two and the rookie McDole getting the first of his WLA career.

Superman Dickson jumps out to an early league lead in WLA scoring, with six goals and 10 points.

The Burrards are back in action on Wednesday, when they take on the Thunder at the Langley Events Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Their next home game will by Sunday, at 6:45 p.m., when they host the Burnaby Lakers, who have started the season with two losses.