Burrards move into second with win over Thunder

The Maple Ridge Burrards got back in the win column with a 10-7 victory over the Langley Thunder on Sunday night.

Jean-Luc Chetner led the scoring with four goals. He had a hat trick before the first period was over, as the Burrards jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Head coach Rob Williams said Chetner has been impressive in his first WLA season.

“He’s opening some eyes for sure,” said Williams. “He’s responsible on the far wall, and putting up points.”

Riley Loewen also had four points on two goals and two assists.

Curtis Dickson can’t be held off the scoresheet, and had two goals and three points. Mike Mallory, with a goal and an assist, and Owen Barker were the other scorers.

Christian Del Bianco was in net for the win, and made 37 saves on 44 shots in his first game of the year.

“He came in and stood on his head,” said Williams of the Coquitlam Junior A netminder.

Starting netminder Frankie Scigliano was away on personal commitments, but is back with the team.

It was a good bounce-back game for the Burrards, who lost to the New Westminster Salmonbellies 14-13 in overtime on Thursday at Queen’s Park Arena.

Anthony Malcom scored 2:56 into the extra frame as New West improved to 7-1, first in the WLA.

The weekend’s action leaves the Burrards in second place in the Western Lacrosse Association with a record of 6-2-0-1. Williams said the team is starting to look like one that could content for a Mann Cup national championship.

Maple Ridge led the first-place matchup 4-3 after the first period and 10-9 after the second, but trailed by a goal in the third. Loewen scored with an extra attacker on the floor and just 19 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

It was Loewen’s second goal and fifth point of the contest. Chetner also had two goals and three assists for the Burrards, while Dickson had two of each.

Dickson leads the WLA in both points (48) and goals (32)

Adam Dickson also had two goals and two assists against New West, while Barker, Zack Porter, Kevin Reid and Aaron Davis each scored a single. Mallory collected five assists for Ridge, while Brandon Humphrey stopped 42 of 56 shots in the loss.

Barker was called for a checking from behind major in the third period, then was given 10 minute misconduct and a game misconduct, the latter for fighting five minutes into the third.

The Burrards were outshot 56-53.

• The Burrards will next play the Burnaby Lakers on Tuesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.