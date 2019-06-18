Burrards lose in Victoria

(Paul Evans Photography) Burrard Mike Mallory, seen here looking for a shot, is the leading scorer in the WLA so far this season.

The Maple Ridge Burrards suffered their second loss of the WLA season on Sunday in Victoria.

After a dismal start to the season, the Victoria Shamrocks edged closer to respectability as they beat the first-place Burrards 9-6. That improved their record to 3-4 on the season, while he Burrards are in first place at 6-2.

Dan Taylor had a goal and three assists for Ridge, while Riley Lowen and Travis Cornwall both had two goals and an assist, and Mike Mallory had three assists.

Mallory continues to lead the Western Lacrosse Association in points with 32.

• The Burrards will be in Nanaimo to take on the Timbermen (3-1) on Saturday, then host the New Westminster Salmonbellies (3-3) on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.