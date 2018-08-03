Burrards down ‘Bellies in Game 1

Curtis Dickson had five goals in the playoff opener on Thursday in New West. (files)

The Maple Ridge Burrards opened the WLA playoffs Thursday in New Westminster with a 13-5 win over the first-place Salmonbellies.

The Burrards took an 8-0 first-period lead and cruised to an eight-goal victory, outshooting the host side 58-47 and going 4-8 on the powerplay.

Curtis Dickson, back with the Burrards after earning silver with the Canadian men’s field lacrosse team, paced the offense with five goals, on 16 shots.

Ben McIntosh, who also played with the national field lacrosse team at the worlds, had two goals and two assists in the playoff opener.

Riley Loewen had a goal and four assists. Mike Mallory also had four helpers.

Owen Barker scored twice, while Dan Taylor, Mitch Wilde and Jean-Luc Chetner potted singles.

Chetner added an assist, as did Kevin Reid and Frank Scigliano, the latter of whom made 38 saves. Brandon Humphrey made four stops for the Burrards in 4:28 played.

The Burrards host the ‘Bellies for Game 2 at Cam Neely Arena on Saturday, 7:30 p.m.