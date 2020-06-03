Track resurface in progress

Burns Lake track resurface in full swing

The Burns Lake track, owned by the School District 91, has been undergoing a face-lift and the work is currently progressing in full swing. The track is being re-leveled and resurfaced with asphalt which will prove to be useful for residents all-year long, including the rough winter months. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

The Burns Lake track, owned by the School District 91, has been undergoing a face-lift and the work is currently progressing in full swing. The track is being re-leveled and resurfaced with asphalt which will prove to be useful for residents all-year long, including the rough winter months. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Nanaimo Timbermen debut for Oceanside boxla players delayed

Just Posted

Most Read