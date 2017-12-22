Burns Lake students tried out for ski and snowboarding teams
Lakes District Secondary School students spent a day on Hudson Bay Mountain earlier this month training for their time trials the following week. Coaches Mr. and Mrs. Dube have been running dryland training in preparation for the tryouts and practices on the hill. The team will be travelling to Quesnel for zones at the end of February. (Submitted photos)
