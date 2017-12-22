Burns Lake students tried out for ski and snowboarding teams

Lakes District Secondary School students spent a day on Hudson Bay Mountain earlier this month training for their time trials the following week. Coaches Mr. and Mrs. Dube have been running dryland training in preparation for the tryouts and practices on the hill. The team will be travelling to Quesnel for zones at the end of February. (Submitted photos)

  • Dec. 22, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Lakes District Secondary School students spent a day on Hudson Bay Mountain earlier this month training for their time trials the following week. Coaches Mr. and Mrs. Dubé have been running dryland training in preparation for the tryouts and practices on the hill. The team will be travelling to Quesnel for zones at the end of February. (Submitted photos)

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Sourdif shining among Surrey’s hockey talent
Next story
Walnut Grove track project looking for donations

Just Posted

Elizabeth Huisman

  • 17 hours ago

 

Castlegar Rebels shut out Grand Forks Border Bruins for 12th straight win

 

Letter: all I want for Christmas…

  • 1 day ago

 

Fencing goes up around White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall

 

Most Read