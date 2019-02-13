Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, Feb. 11:
A DIVISION
Alexanders Predators (10 points, 95 games);
Green Pistoleros (9, 94);
Ealges Projectile Dysfunction (8, 81);
Eagles Bud Knights (7,79);
Wing Nutz (6, 63);
Elks Y.S. Joes (5, 53);
HIGH SCORE
Greg Clark 140 (x4); Tannis Jones, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Dalton Desmarais, 100; Lacey Huolt, 82;
BULL FINISH
Richard herrington, 72;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Mafia (9, 93);
Netty’s Green Crew (9, 86);
TND Bullshooters (9, 86);
Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 78);
Elks D’Bratz (6, 65);
ANAF TND Spitfires (5, 57);
HIGH SCORE
Rob Calhoun, 177; Carla Calhoun, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Mike Cowan, 120; Mary Critchley, 78;
C DIVISION
ANAF Paralyzers (10, 87);
ANAF Dilligads (9, 90);
Elks Dart Farts (7, 80);
Don Cherry Pits (7, 74);
Eagles In Flight (7, 72);
Kicking Eagles (5, 62);
HIGH SCORE
Cindy Gamble, 134; Glen Fletcher, 150;
HIGH OUTS
Bob Zimmerman, 75; Gamble, 87;
