Russ Ashton, of Oliver, warms-up before a game of darts in the BC 55+ Games Wednesday at the Armstrong Curling Club. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

  • Feb. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, Feb. 11:

A DIVISION

Alexanders Predators (10 points, 95 games);

Green Pistoleros (9, 94);

Ealges Projectile Dysfunction (8, 81);

Eagles Bud Knights (7,79);

Wing Nutz (6, 63);

Elks Y.S. Joes (5, 53);

HIGH SCORE

Greg Clark 140 (x4); Tannis Jones, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Dalton Desmarais, 100; Lacey Huolt, 82;

BULL FINISH

Richard herrington, 72;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Mafia (9, 93);

Netty’s Green Crew (9, 86);

TND Bullshooters (9, 86);

Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 78);

Elks D’Bratz (6, 65);

ANAF TND Spitfires (5, 57);

HIGH SCORE

Rob Calhoun, 177; Carla Calhoun, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Mike Cowan, 120; Mary Critchley, 78;

C DIVISION

ANAF Paralyzers (10, 87);

ANAF Dilligads (9, 90);

Elks Dart Farts (7, 80);

Don Cherry Pits (7, 74);

Eagles In Flight (7, 72);

Kicking Eagles (5, 62);

HIGH SCORE

Cindy Gamble, 134; Glen Fletcher, 150;

HIGH OUTS

Bob Zimmerman, 75; Gamble, 87;

