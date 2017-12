The bulls are back! Preparations are underway right now to get the North Thompson Agriplex ready for some of the best bucking bulls in Western Canada who will be performing on Dec. 31, for the 6th annual New Years Eve Bullarama and Dance event in Barriere, B.C.. This Bull Riders Canada sanctioned event has $5000 up for grabs as leading professional bull riders pit their ‘macho’ against the bovine world’s best athletes. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the arena starting to rock at 7 p.m. Cowboy saloon, concession and a memorable and exciting way to spend New Year’s Eve. Tickets avaialable at: the Barriere Star/Journal and Barriere Country Feeds, The Clearwater Times, The Horse Barn in Kamloops, or on: eventbrite.com. Rick Ulmer Photography.