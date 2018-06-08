Bullriders Challenge ready to roll

Looking for some spills and thrills to jumpstart Father’s Day weekend?

Look no further than the inaugural Armstrong Bullriders Challenge next Saturday (5 p.m.) at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong.

“It’s a great venue with exciting entertainment,” said Steven Puhallo, president and CEO of Cowboy Gaming. “What’s better than watching live bull riding on a beautiful North Okanagan afternoon? This is going to be a great annual event with people from Chilliwack to Prince George coming to watch some of the best bullriders from Canada, the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.”

The Armstrong Bullriders Challenge features bucking bulls from stock contractors S&E Bucking Bulls (Kamloops), Coyote Creek (Vernon) and Pozzobon Bucking Bulls (Merritt). The event is professionally sanctioned by Bullriders Canada.

“Being professionally sanctioned allows us to attract a high calibre of bull rider,” said Puhallo. “We have some of the best up and coming and seasoned bullriders in North America coming.”

Part of the proceeds go towards expanding the Farm Kids Fund to Pleasant Valley Secondary.

“We’re excited to raise more money locally towards helping rural youth reach their dreams,” added Puhallo. “We contribute a part of our event proceeds towards a long-term bursary for rural youth. These are awarded to graduating Grade 12 students to help them further their education whether it’s trades, college, or university. Our team is made up of people who grew up in 4H, rodeo, equestrian, and in the farming and ranching community. We understand how important, and sometimes how hard, post-secondary education can be for Farm Kids.”

Tickets are now on sale at the Armstrong Inn, The Horse Barn in Kamloops, and at Cowboys Choice in Vernon. They can also be purchased online through their Facebook page, FB/farmkidsfund.