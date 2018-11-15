Bullets blast off at speed skating competition

The Williams Lake Bullets left their mark in Kamloops earlier this month.

Williams Lake Bullets speed skater Kayden Ford Jalbert, competing for the first time at a speed skating meet, brought home four first-place finishes, plus a second-place finish from Kamloops. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake Bullets speed skating team left its mark in Kamloops earlier this month.

The lakecity speed skating team travelled with a team of 10 skaters ranging in ages from 10 to 15 years old to join other clubs from around the region for the competition, held at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

Bullets coach Ben Bennison said he and fellow coach Tania Lauren were extremely impressed with their club’s early season results as Williams Lake skaters came up with many personal best times.

“These achievements are to help them to the times required to make provincials held in March,” Bennison said.

Kayden Ford Jalbert, meanwhile, travelled to a meet for the first time and came home with fantastic results, Bennison said.

Ford Jalbert blew away the competition coming home with four first-place finishes and a second-place result.

“He [Kayden] hasn’t been competitive until this year and has decided to make the switch,” Lauren said. “It’s awesome he’s been deciding to go to meets, and it’s great to see.”

The Bullets will now return to the ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to work on skills they can improve on to continue to post faster times as they season progresses, he said.

Lauren said for now, the club is focusing on its short track season, however, will be doing some long track speed skating in January.

Speed skating provincials will be held in March in Prince George this year, Lauren noted.

“We’ve got a few skaters really vying to go to provincials this year,” Lauren said. “Everybody’s super excited to try to get [qualifying times] for provincials, and it being in Prince George so close this year is nice.”

And on Nov. 24, the club will be at Walmart hosting a meet and greet gift wrapping fundraising event.

“Come meet us and get to know us,” Lauren said. “If anyone has any questions they can see us there and see what we’re all about.”

The Bullets practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in joining the team, or wants to see speed skating in action, they are invited to swing by the CMRC during a practice.

“Anyone can show up, we have some skates, or they can bring their own skates, too,” Lauren said. “So far this season everyone is very enthusiastic.

“We’ve got some new, really young skaters coming out that are super fun to watch, we’ve got some little guys and some older, more competitive skaters so it’s a pretty diverse, and good, group.”

For more on the Bullets visit their Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Speed Skating Association.’