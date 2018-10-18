Buccaneers score shutout win against Generals

Nanaimo defeated Oceanside 2-0 on Thursday in VIJHL action at the Nanaimo Ice Centre

Nanaimo Buccaneers goalie Blake Wood redirects a shot off his blocker into the corner during the third period of Thursday’s game against the Oceanside Generals at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Wood made 23 saves for the shutout win. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Nanaimo Buccaneers were able to shut down a motivated opponent and win a hockey game.

The junior B Bucs defeated the Oceanside Generals by a 2-0 score on Thursday in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

“Our offensive game wasn’t necessarily clicking tonight, but we made up for it with a good D. I don’t think they had too many chances five-on-five,” said Curtis Toneff, Buccaneers coach.

Behind the visitors’ bench, the Generals had new coach Dan Lemmon, who used to coach the Bucs.

“They’re going to be motivated every time they play us,” said Toneff.

The Bucs had a fast start to Thursday’s tilt, outshooting the Gens 21-5 in the first period and taking a 1-0 lead on a goal from Darian Harris. The game remained close though until Tyson McLean tipped in an insurance marker with five and a half minutes left. Blake Wood stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Bucs outshot the Generals 45-23.

“I thought we played pretty good,” McLean said. “We kept it in their end for a lot of it and I thought that was very important. That’s what [coach] wanted us to do.”

McLean said he always looks forward to taking on Oceanside.

“I have a bunch of new buddies on that team, so it’s always good to go out and compete – once you’re on the ice, you’re competitors. It’s always fun,” he said.

The victory was Nanaimo’s fourth in a row.

“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season,” said McLean. “I think it all starts in practice, and we’re working on good things that we need for the games.”

GAME ON … The Buccaneers visit the Kerry Park Islanders on Saturday, Oct. 20. Next home game is Thursday, Oct. 25, when the Generals are back at the NIC for a 7:15 p.m. faceoff.

