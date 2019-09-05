Buccaneers out-gunned by Generals in home opener

Oceanside defeats Nanaimo 5-2 in first game of junior B hockey season

Nanaimo Buccaneers player Brendan Rogers and Oceanside Generals opponent Logan Cursley compete for a puck during the third period of Thursday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Oceanside Generals spoiled the Nanaimo Buccaneers’ home opener tonight at the NIC.

The visiting team earned a 5-2 win in the first game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

It was the first time the Bucs have lost a home opener.

Oceanside got two goals from former Nanaimo player Dawson Heathcote, and the Gens’ other scorers were Liam Moody, Brad Cimaglia and Brady Kay. James Brendeland made 38 saves for the win.

For Nanaimo, Dylan Tonks and Tate Roulette scored and Spencer Deakin made 25 saves as shots were 40-30 in favour of the home team.

GAME ON … The Bucs face the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. Next home action is Sept. 12, when the Kerry Park Islanders visit the NIC for a 7:15 p.m. start. Oceanside’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Oceanside Place, against the Westshore Wolves.

SEASON PREVIEW: New-look Nanaimo Buccaneers play home opener this week

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter