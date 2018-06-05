Bruins announce new coach as Olauson leaves team

The Grand Forks Border Bruins will have a new head coach and director of hockey operations for the upcoming 2018-19 KIJHL hockey season.

The Bruins Board of Directors is pleased to announce that John Clewlow from Brampton, Ont. will replace Emery Olauson to guide the Bruins behind the bench. After three seasons in Grand Forks, Olauson has accepted the position of head coach and general manager of the St. Stephen, New Brunswick Aces of the Junior A Maritime Hockey League.

The Bruins and their fans are extremely grateful for the contribution that Emery and wife Lauren have made during there three years in Grand Forks. The team made the playoffs in each year of his leadership, after 19 consecutive seasons of not experiencing the post season. They really loved our community and will be missed.

As it turns out the incoming bench boss and outgoing coach and general manager have close connections. In 2014-15, the season before the Border Bruins hired Olauson as their new coach, Olauson was coaching the Fayetteville FireAntz of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

On the roster of the North Carolina team was John Clewlow. At the time, Emery described his successor in Grand Forks with these words: “I love his offence. He just flies, he’s fun to watch, and he does make his teammates better.”

If the new coach of the Grand Forks Junior team applies those traits in his coaching debut, the Bruins are in good hands. Prior to playing professional hockey Clewlow attended Elmira College and played for their NCAA hockey team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree as well as studies in Business Administration and Marketing.

In April of this year the Stony Creek (Ontario) Generals added Clewlow to their roster for the coveted Allan Cup playoffs, and were successful. The new Border Bruins Coach comes to us as a reigning Allan Cup champion.

In other news from the Bruins den, they are excited to announce that veteran defenceman, Evan Gorman, will be coming home to play his final year of junior hockey. The solid, veteran defenceman played in 135 regular season games and 37 playoff games with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

-More on this story to come