Brookswood fifth at Tip-off tourney

Colin Ulle (#5) and the Brookswood Bobcats finished fifth at the Mark Tamblyn Tip-Off tournament they hosted at Brookswood Secondary last week. The â€™Cats beat Okanagan Mission 70-59 in Saturday morning's fifth/sixth-place game. Brookswood lost to the Riverside Rapids 72-67 in the opening round before winning a 65-64 nailbiter over the Maple Ridge Ramblers in game two. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Two victories in three tries helped the Brookswood Bobcats to a fifth-place finish.

The senior boys basketball team was hosting the Mark Tamblyn Tip-Off tournament Dec. 7 to 9 at Brookswood Secondary.

And after losing their opening game 72-67 to the Riverside Rapids, the ‘Cats clawed their way back with a pair of wins to finish 2-1.

Brookswood edged the Maple Ridge Ramblers 65-64 before closing the tournament with a 70-59 win over Okanagan Mission.

