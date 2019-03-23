Bronze medals for Duncan bowlers at CTF provincials

A change of venue for the finals made things difficult for Duncan Lanes bowlers at the CTF tenpin provincials earlier this month, but the Duncan team persevered, and didn’t come home empty-handed.

The bantam and junior boys qualifiers were held at Sandcastle Lanes in White Rock on March 9, while the bantam and junior girls and all intermediate and senior bowlers started at Lucky 9 Lanes in Richmond. The finals for all divisions took place at the Zone Bowling Centre in Coquitlam, where the new oil patterns took some getting used to.

Coming off a silver-medal performance in the Youth Bowls Canada fivepin provincials a week earlier, Briana Wright qualified fourth in the junior girls division, and climbed as high as second midway through the finals before landing in third to secure the rare feat of medals in both fivepin and tenpin.

Also reaching the finals from Duncan Lanes was Amber Kelly, who qualified first in the intermediate girls division with a 906 total through six games. Kelly took the lead after three games in the final, then held on to take the bronze.

Parker Harvey made the finals in the bantam boys division by placing fourth in the qualifiers, while teammate Ethan Frehlick finished seventh, just 44 pins away from advancing to the finals as well. Parker just missed the podium with a total of 989 pins, 13 back of the bronze medal.

Logan Harvey, Parker’s big brother, received an automatic berth in the junior boys finals as 2018 bantam gold medallist, and started well before fading back to sixth. Fellow Duncan Lanes bowlers Jeremy Garside and Brandon Clark placed eighth and ninth in junior boys qualifying.

The intermediate boys division saw Kyle Murchie and Aden Nettleton battling for spots, with Murchie missing a qualifying berth by 30 pins, while Nettleton finished 12th.