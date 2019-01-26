Brock Hoyer snags Bronze at the X Games

Despite a crash, Hoyer went on to secure third place competing fiercely for second

Williams Lake’s own Brock Hoyer took home a hard-won bronze medal at the X Games in Colorado today.

Hoyer now boasts an X Games Trifecta having won gold in 2017, silver in 2018 and bronze this year in 2019. The Williams Lake snow bike and dirt bike rider has been competing in the Snowbike Cross event since its inception three years ago and trained for months before today’s race at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, CO.

After coming in first in his qualifying heat before final, Hoyer came out the gate strong in second place, avoiding an early race collision. Hoyer battled for first place with Jessie Kirchmeyer of Java, New York while Hoyer’s friend Cody Matechuck of Cochran Alta. dogged his tail.

Despite being new to the event, Kirchmeyer held Hoyer off despite changing light conditions making the track a challenge for the riders to see clearly. Hoyer rode hard and fast for all of the 14 laps, determined to close the gap.

With eight laps left, however, Hoyer hit a patch of ice and snow coming around a corner and wiped out. Matechuck used this to steal second but Hoyer, undaunted by the crash, was back on his snowbike in seconds.

From there while Hoyer closed the gap he was unable to reclaim second place, though Matechuck in a daring move dethroned Kirchmeyer in the last three laps and took gold. Matechuck was 2018’s gold medalist as well and is a longtime friend of Hoyer’s, off the race track.

At the viewing party held today at Spectra Power Sports in support of Hoyer, you could hear an audible groan when he crashed but followed by cheers when he got back on his bike and finished strong.

Rick Seibert of SPS and the vice president of the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club, helped organize the viewing party and said that he has known Hoyer for 20 years. He’s encouraged and watched him in his professional career.

“As far as the race today, Brock was looking good, he definitely had a shot at the win in the final race there,” Seibert observed. “The three guys who were riding up front are all right around the same level so as you could see in the race, Brock made one little slip-up, he almost came back to take over second place. It’s all about running a clean race once you get to that level of racing, one little mistake is all it can take.”

Seibert said Hoyer has been training for the last two months for the X Games as well as working on his bike, as unlike many riders, he serves as his own mechanic.

While Hoyer did not achieve his goal of gold, Seibert says winning bronze at such a prestigious event against the worlds best is “nothing to hang your head at.” Of the three races Hoyer has competed in, Seibert said it was definitely the most competitive he’s seen and that every one of those three riders had a chance to win.

“He went down, completely down, on the ground and was able to come up, close the gap and actually challenge for second place,” Seibert said. “At that point though that track is at 8,000, 9,000 feet of elevation and he was just out of gas. He gave it his all, that’s racing.”

