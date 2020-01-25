Brock Hoyer settles for fifth place in Snow BikeCross at X Games

The lakecity athlete rode hard but was fouled up by loose snow in the third lap

Brock Hoyer gets in some practice outside the Arrowhead Mountain Lodge in Cimarron, CO. prior to this Saturday’s 2020 Aspen X Games where he took fifth in the Snow BikeCross event. (Ray Orr photo)

It was a tough day for fans of Brock Hoyer in Williams Lake this Saturday as the three-time X Games Medalist was unable to keep his winning streak going.

Hoyer took fifth place in the Wendy’s Snow BikeCross final in Colorado after wiping out on the track, bringing to mind memories of last year’s X Games when he also took an untimely spill while occupying the silver position, however, went on to claw his way back to bronze. Unfortunately, this time he was unable to make up the distance and finished in a respectable fifth place out of 12 racers.

A dozen of his fans and friends cheered him on from Spectra Power Sports in Williams Lake, watching the live stream on a flatscreen TV. Initially, things looked promising as Hoyer came in second place during the semi-finals, despite nearly crashing on a big jump that caused some apprehension from onlookers.

By the time Hoyer and the others took to the track once more, it had been chewed up substantially causing loose snow throughout. While Hoyer got caught up in the pack initially and was denied a medal position, he was able to quickly outpace his competitors and secure third place by the fourth lap.

With only three laps left to go, however, Hoyer got caught up in loose snow making a tight outside turn and spun out. This proved devastating as he was unable to fight his way back to a medal position and instead had to settle for fifth.

Cody Matechuck of Cochran, Alta, meanwhile, a friend of Hoyer, went on to win gold once more for the third time in a row, making him a three-time medalist in his own right. Yanick Boucher of Hearst, Ont., claimed silver while Jessie Kirchmeyer of Java, New York, who almost ran over Hoyer when he spun out, secured third place and the bronze medal.

