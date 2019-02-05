Bright prospects for two Ravensong Breakers

Nick Bennett joined 20 swimmers who were invited to attend at the 2019 Para Prospects West Camp, held in Richmond last week.

The Ravensong Breakers Aquatic Club member got the opportunity to train under Canada National Para head coach Vince Mikuska and meet other para-swimmers from the four Western Canadian provinces — BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Bennet, 15, was also selected to attend the SwimBC Prospects Camp in Victoria last year with fellow Ravensong club member Jakob Mbobela, 15.

Bennett set nine club age-group records and 14 national para records last year and was selected to travel with Team Canada and competed at the U.S. Para Nationals in Tucson, Arizona Dec. 14-16, where he was first in 100m free, 200m free, 400m free and 200m breast and second in 100m back and 200 IM.

Mbobela has broken three club 13-14 age -roup records last year (50m fly, 100m fly and 200m fly) and one 15-17 age group record (100m IM). He joins many of the Ravensong’s 15-17 boys age group club record holders that include former Breakers Matthew Godbeer and Kelly Aspinall, who both went on to successful university swimming careers at UBC. Aspinall is the former Canadian national record-holder in butterfly.

— NEWS Staff