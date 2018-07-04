Bridge Lake Stampede bullies its way through the thunderstorms

Many competitors lost their hats during the 69th Annual Bridge Lake Stampede on June 30.

“It was a really good day, the weather wasn’t the best for us – we had a couple of thunderstorms go through but other than that I think everyone had a good time and it was a good turnout,” said organizer Jaime Law.

The rain and weather had somewhat of an impact on the events, particularly during the barrel racing when a thunderstorm rolled in and made the mud a little too slick for some of the horses.

“They [the racers] had a couple of the horses go down on them but nobody got hurt or anything and it came along pretty quick,” said Law.

Young barrel racers and enthusiasts must have been ecstatic that Canadian champion, Carman Pozzobon came to Bridge Lake to compete in the senior barrel racing event on her way back from the Williams Lake Stampede. Pozzobon won the event and will be competing at the Calgary Stampede from July 6 to 15.

“There’s always some people on their way back to Alberta who stop by but no huge names but Carman was good enough to stop,” said Law.

Some of the highlights, according to Law, was the pig scramble.

He also said the 22 thrill seekers who came out to experience exhilaration for about eight seconds on top of a bull was also a highlight.

Law also mentioned that the dance and the music performed by 100 Mile House-based performer, Mark Allen, was also great.

He’s not sure as of yet, but with the 70th birthday of the Bridge Lake Stampede next year the committee will be looking to make it a little more special or a bit different.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

@BrendanKyleJure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.