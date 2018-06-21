Bridge Lake prepares for cowboy and girl invasion

Get ready to hear some pigs squeal at the 69th Annual Bridge Lake Stampede on June 30 during the pig scramble.

“Hopefully it’s a nice day. There’s always lots of things to do,” said Jamie Law, president of the Bridge Lake Community Club.

Of course, there will be other events typically at a rodeo, like roping, bull riding and steer wrestling.

The pig scramble is when adults make a wall around the arena so a pig can’t escape while kids 12 and under chase the pig around and whoever catches it wins $50 dollars.

Afterwards, the pig will be raffled with the proceeds going to charity.

“We try to get the crowd involved as much as we can, especially the little kids,” said Law. “I enjoy the involvement with the community, the tug-of-war, the pig scramble, that sort of thing. It’s always fun.”

Around 100 competitors will suit up in hopes of winning a buckle for the all-around man and woman. To qualify, they have to be in a roping and riding event.

This year, the rodeo will be dedicated to long-time Bridge Lake resident, Jack Black.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children and free for anyone under five years of age. Free camping and live entertainment are included in the admission, with camping being first come, first serve.

The entertainment is provided by 100 Mile House-based Mark Allen. There will also be a dance at the end of the day as well.

