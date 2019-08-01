Brew Jays win 2019 Mission Slopitch title

The Brew Jays celebrate a win in the Mission Slopitch Year End tournament on July 14. Submitted photo

The Brew Jays are the 2019 Mission Slopitch champions.

The Jays defeated the Slammers 8-5 on July 14 in the league title game at the Mission Slopitch Year End Tournament to earn bragging rights for 2019.

The Brew Jays and the Slammers were the top two teams during the regular season, with the Slammers going a perfect 22-0 in league play and the Jays sporting a record of 20-2. The Jays allowed just 83 runs in 22 games during the season, and it was the club’s defence that helped them on their path to victory.

The Year End Tournament ran on July 13 and 14 at the Mission Sports Park.

The Year End tournament concludes the season for Mission Slopitch, and is the third big event on the calendar for the local group. June features the Big Ball Small Ball event, and May is the Icebreaker.

For more information on the league, visit missionslopitch.com.