Brentwood runners among leaders at Vancouver Island cross-country championships

Brentwood College School’s senior boys cross-country running team qualified for the provincial championships with a top-five result at the Vancouver Island meet on Oct. 24, while individual runners from three other schools also made the cut.

The Island region’s top 25 individuals and top five teams in each division qualify for provincials. In the senior categories, a team is counted as seven athletes, while in the junior categories, a team is comprised of six athletes.

Brentwood’s senior boys group of Keaton Heisterman, Hugh Rimmer, Sunil Cotteril, Juan Navarro Perez, Cole Whist, Tyler Whitham and Evan Donegani qualified by finishing fifth in the team competition. By placing 10th overall, Heisterman was the only local athlete who would have otherwise qualified as an individual.

In the senior girls race, Suzanna Graham of Brentwood finished eighth, Jessica Castle of Cowichan Secondary was 20th, and Ethel Yu of Queen Margaret’s School placed 25th.

Another Brentwood runner, Jack Napier-Ganley, placed 11th in the junior boys race to qualify for provincials, along with Frances Kelsey’s Miles Powell at 24th. Brentwood finished ninth in the team competition and Quamichan was 10th.

Caitlin Burdet of Kelsey finished 16th in the junior girls race, and was the lone local qualifier for provincials, although Quamichan’s Margo Blumel was close, placing 29th, just 28 seconds back of 25th place. Kelsey’s team was seventh and QMS placed ninth.

The provincial high school championships will take place in Nanaimo on Saturday.