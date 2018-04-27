Hundreds of rowers will gather at Brentwood College School for the annual Brentwood Regatta this weekend. (Citizen file)

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Largest sporting event in North America hosted by a single school

The eyes of the rowing world will be focused again this weekend on Brentwood College School as the International High School Rowing Regatta takes place from Friday to Sunday.

Now in its 48th year of existence, the Brentwood Regatta has become North America’s largest sporting event hosted by a single high school. Last year’s regatta attracted more than 4,000 visitors, including more than 1,700 athletes and coaches and more than 500 volunteers.

More than 1,500 athletes are confirmed for the 2018 event, along with 500-plus volunteers, with 196 races scheduled over the three days. Racing is set to run on Friday from 2 p.m. to dusk, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to dusk, and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Beyond the races, which will take place every seven minutes, there is live music, DJs, a student-run food fair, local vendors, an art show on Saturday, and a fireworks display on Friday night.

The regatta will also be livestreamed around the world at www.brentwood.bc.ca/live

Previous story
Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding
Next story
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the HSBC Women’s Rugby Series

Just Posted

Delta police catch one excessive speeder every two minutes on Nordel Way

 

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

 

Dirt, engine oil, big air and a whole lot of fun

  • 23 hours ago

 

Campbell River Day of Mourning service reminds us all to be safe on the job

 

Most Read