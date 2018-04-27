Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Hundreds of rowers will gather at Brentwood College School for the annual Brentwood Regatta this weekend. (Citizen file)

The eyes of the rowing world will be focused again this weekend on Brentwood College School as the International High School Rowing Regatta takes place from Friday to Sunday.

Now in its 48th year of existence, the Brentwood Regatta has become North America’s largest sporting event hosted by a single high school. Last year’s regatta attracted more than 4,000 visitors, including more than 1,700 athletes and coaches and more than 500 volunteers.

More than 1,500 athletes are confirmed for the 2018 event, along with 500-plus volunteers, with 196 races scheduled over the three days. Racing is set to run on Friday from 2 p.m. to dusk, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to dusk, and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Beyond the races, which will take place every seven minutes, there is live music, DJs, a student-run food fair, local vendors, an art show on Saturday, and a fireworks display on Friday night.

The regatta will also be livestreamed around the world at www.brentwood.bc.ca/live