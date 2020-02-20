Brentwood hosting 2A boys Island tourney

Brentwood College School is attempting to qualify for its fourth straight provincial AA boys basketball championship tournament as the host of the Island tournament this Thursday to Saturday.

Brentwood won the provincial title in 2017 and 2018, then finished 12th last year. The school entered this year’s Island tournament as the top seed from the North, with eight teams in all contending for two provincial berths.

Brentwood tipped off against Highland, the No. 5 seed from the South, at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, with the winner set to play at 7:15 p.m. on Friday and the loser to play at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

Joining Brentwood in the field is Shawnigan Lake School, who entered the Island tourney as the No. 3 seed from the North. Shawnigan opened the tournament against South No. 2 seed Pacific Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will play at 7:15 p.m. on Friday and the loser will play at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

The semifinals will go at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, with the bronze-medal game at 5:45 p.m. and the battle for gold at 7:30 p.m.

The top two teams will advance to provincials in Langley on March 4-7. The third-place team can challenge the second-place squad if they do not meet during the course of the Island tournament.

