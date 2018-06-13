Brentwood hoops duo joining Thompson Rivers WolfPack

Nathan Pasloske (1) and Brendan Sullivan (3) will head from Brentwood College School to Thompson Rivers University next fall. (Submitted)

Two players from Brentwood College School’s two-time provincial championship basketball team will play together at Thompson River University in Kamloops next season.

Guards Brendan Sullivan and Nathan Pasloske will suit up for the TRU WolfPack men’s team starting next fall after winning B.C. AA titles for Brentwood in 2017 and 2018.

“After visiting a couple of other schools, I chose Thompson Rivers because their program seemed very committed and the environment there will help me become a better player,” Sullivan said in a press release from TRU.

Pasloske also visited other schools, but liked the “basketball culture” at TRU.

“All the guys were really helpful and nice when I had my visit to TRU,” he said. “They made me feel included and appreciated.”

Sullivan was the MVP of the 2018 provincial AA tournament. Both players are skilled shooters and playmakers, and Pasloske, a provincial tournament all-star, was also Brentwood’s third-leading rebounder this past season.

“Both have been well-coached by Blake Gage and have great skills,” Clark states. “In terms of Basketball understanding, they have a good grasp. Their maturation process to becoming seeing court time will depend on how they grow and develop in the weight room. Both players have a lot of upside.”

Clark recruited the players separately, but they committed on the same day.

“We committed on the same day because we knew Thompson Rivers was the best fit for us,” said Pasloske. “We talked about going together and we are glad it worked out.”

Clark previously coached Sullivan’s father Liam at Malaspina College (now Vancouver Island University) in the 1990s, and Liam Sullivan is an assistant coach under Gage at Brentwood.

“My relationship with Nathan was a big factor in choosing Thompson Rivers,” Sullivan said. “Although my dad’s connection with Coach Clark also was an influence.”