Brenchley wins age group at Edmonton marathon

Five Comox Valley Road Runners had a successful trip to Edmonton, challenging themselves in the Servus Marathon and Half Marathon races. Runners are treated to a flat and fast course, but also have to deal with the challenge of running at elevation. Race day was cool and overcast with a light breeze, making for perfect running conditions.

In the marathon, Derek Brenchley ran solidly once again to finish in 3:10:46 and win the 60-69 age group.

In the half marathon, Rob Kelly continued his string of great performances, completing the course in 1:24:12, finishing second in the 50-59 age group. He showed he is in excellent form as he continues his training towards a sub three-hour marathon at the Goodlife Fitness Marathon in Victoria Oct. 13.

Kelly was followed closely by local running legend Danny Keyes, who also ran a solid race to finish in 1:26:30, fourth in the 50-59 age group. Keyes is also hitting peak fitness as he prepares for the Half Marathon in Victoria and then on to his own marathon goal in Sacramento in December.

Brian Stewart celebrated his new age group with another podium finish. He completed the race in 1:27:16 for third in the very competitive 60-69 division. He is quickly returning to peak form as he also targets the Goodlife Fitness Half Marathon in October as his goal race for the year. Also showing a strong performance was Wayne Crowe, who ran 1:33:44 to finish fifth in the 60-69 age group.

Many runners will now change their focus to the trails. The Perseverance Trail Run is Oct. 27. This is a great trail race in Cumberland that raises money for the Cumberland Community Forest Society. The race includes 3k and 11k races, and always has a great atmosphere as many runners wear costumes. For more information, go to perseverancetrailrun.com.