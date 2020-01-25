Breanna Faulkner, Kootenay Swim Club win at Kelowna Snowfest

L-R: Lauren Faulkner, Breanna Faulkner and Locke Finley of Kootenay Swim Club won medals at the annual Kelowna Snowfest meet. Photo submitted

Submitted by Kootenay Swim Club

The Kootenay Swim Club took 12 swimmers to the Okanagan this past weekend for the annual Kelowna Snowfest meet.

The club had some outstanding results at the first long course meet of the season, highlighted by Breanna Faulkner collecting four medals, including gold in the 100-metre breaststroke and 200 breaststroke events.

Head coach Brian Shorter was very excited by the results and is prepping the qualifying swimmers for more success as the winter provincial meets are fast approaching.

“The kids are putting in the hard work in training and their results are really encouraging for success at provincials,” said Shorter.

Lauren Faulkner and Locke Finley also hit the podium twice each, and Ella Girard attained her first provincial qualifying time. There were many best times and the club competed strongly in the relay portion of the event.