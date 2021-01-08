Breakout NCAA season continues for former Chilliwack Chiefs captain

In his third season, Will Calverley is among the college hockey leaders in points and assists

Will Calverley is the Atlantic Hockey Conference Player of the Month for December. (Atlantic Hockey Conference graphic)

Former Chilliwack Chiefs captain Will Calverley continues to have a breakthrough season in the NCAA Div 1 ranks.

The third-year forward with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Tigers has just been named the Player of the Month for December in the Atlantic Hockey Conference (AHC).

Calverley came into this week as one of the top point producers in college hockey, with 16 in 10 outings. Of those 16 points, 10 are assists, placing Calverley among the nation’s top setup men in early-season action. His point and assist totals both lead the AHC.

Calverley was named the AHC Player of the Week in mid-December and has earned that honour twice. This is his first Player of the Month recognition.

Calverley’s team hits the ice Jan. 14 taking on Mercyhurst.

The Ontario hockey product spent two seasons (2016 to 2018) in Chilliwack and captained the Chiefs RBC Cup champions in his final year.

