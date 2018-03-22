BREAKING: Cassie Sharpe adds world championship to Olympic gold

Sharpe defends her crown in France, wins overall halfpipe title

Cassie Sharpe,of Canada, smiles after her run during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Comox freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe has added to her 2018 Olympic gold medal by winning the FIS World Cup halfpipe championship.

Sharpe won her final event of the season, in Tignes, France, Thursday evening. Her score of 90.40 edged hometown favourite Marie Martinod by 0.40.

Brita Sigourney of the United States finished third, with a score of 88.40.

Sharpe was the defending champion of the France tour stop.

Cassie Sharpe posted this celebratory photo to her Instagram account Thursday, March 22.

Sharpe came into the final event of the World Cup season in third place overall, trailing Sigourney by 17 points in the standings. Sigourney had 246 points to Sharpe’s 229.

Kexin Zhang of China was second with 238 points.

That all changed Thursday afternoon.

Sharpe earned 100 points for the victory. Sigourney earned 60 points for her third-place finish and Zhang finished 10th, for 26 points.

With the win, Sharpe finishes atop the World Cup standings with 329 points. Sigourney finished with 306, and Zhang finished third, at 264.

More to come…