Braves even up VIJHL finals at two with win over Storm

Down three in the third, the Storm made a game of it, but return to the Brindy tied at two

Both the Campbell River Storm and Saanich Braves showed Monday why they are the last two teams remaining in the quest for the right to represent the VIJHL at the Cyclone Taylor Cup this season.

The Braves, down two games to one in the final series, came out flying Monday night, eager to get back into the series and avoid going down two games heading back into Rod Brind’Amour Arena, where the Storm dominated all season long in front of raucus crowds of enthusiatic fans.

Michael Sproule got the Braves on the board midway through the first period, extending his league-high lead in playoff goals. Gavin Grewal added a second for Saanich five minutes later to put the home team up by two.

Sproule would add another midway through the second, and the Braves looked to have the game well in hand.

But the Storm weren’t just going to hand them the game and let them back in the series.

First Jake McKenzie found the twine behind Riley Mathieson to get the Storm back within two, then Storm leading point scorer these playoffs Darren Hards found himself on a breakway with seven minutes remaining and got the visitors back within one.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be too little too late for the visitors, and the game ended in a dramatic 3-2 win for the Braves.

The two teams now head back up the highway to Campbell River for game five tomorrow night (Tuesday) at the Brindy where one team will come away one win away from claiming the league championship.

Puck drop tomorrow night is 7:30 p.m.