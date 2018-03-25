Dylan McCann attempts a breakaway at last nights playoff game between the Campbell River Storm and the Saanich Braves. The Storm lost 5-4 in the third overtime. Game two of the playoff series is on Friday in Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Braves can’t withstand early Storm

Campbell River takes 2-1 lead over Saanich in VIJHL final

  • Mar. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Saanich Braves couldn’t dig themselves out of the early hole they found themselves in Saturday night in the VIJHL final against the Campbell River Storm.

The Storm scored three first-period goals and built up a 4-0 lead on their way to a 5-2 win Saturday night in Pearkes Arena to take a 2-1 series lead in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League finals.

Michael Sproule and Dale McCabe scored to get Saanich back into the game before Jake McKenzie’s empty-netter sealed the win.

Riley Mathieson faced 50 shots in the Braves net while Saanich had 39 shots on Dylan Garand.

The Storm won 3-2 Friday night in Campbell River, building up a 3-0 lead before the Braves scored twice in the third period (Gavin Grewal and Elliott MacIsaac).

Game 4 goes Monday night (6:30) at Pearkes.

