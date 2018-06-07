Brandsma inks with Iowa’s Dordt College

Duncan Christian School volleyball star Matt Brandsma is headed south of the border.

Next fall, Brandsma will attend Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, where he will join the Defenders men’s volleyball team.

The six-foot-four product of Cobble Hill has played at every position on the court during his time at DCS, averaging 8.4 kills, 3.6 blocks, 1.3 service aces and 7.8 digs over his career. Brandsma has played on four straight Vancouver Island championship teams, and competed at four straight provincial tournaments, where he has been named to multiple all-star teams.

“Matt is a tremendous athlete with the capability to play multiple positions in our program,” Dordt College head coach Chad Hanson said. “His physicality will be great for our net play and his ball control in passing and setting give us great flexibility.”