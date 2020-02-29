Brady’s OT winner gives Caps 2-0 lead in series

Self scores hat trick in 7-6 win; Cowichan in control as series heads to Powell River

Brady Lynn scored in overtime and Primo Self scored three goals in regulation as the Cowichan Valley Capitals took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Powell River Kings with a thrilling 7-6 victory at the Cowichan Arena on Saturday night.

Lynn scored at 13:58 of the first extra session, one night after his two-goal effort led the Caps to a 6-3 win over the Kings in game one.

The Caps took a 6-4 lead into the third period, but the Kings got within one midway through the frame, then tied the score with 12 seconds left in regulation.

The teams were deadlocked 3-3 after the first period, Cowichan’s goals coming from Self, Matt Crasa and Austin Chorney. Self added two more in the second, and defenceman Cullen Ferguson potted one.

Cowichan netminder Zach Borgiel had a busy night as he faced 53 shots and turned aside 47. The Caps fired 40 pucks at the Powell River net, chasing starter Derek Krall after he allowed five goals on 24 shots. Thomas Wardle gave up two goals on 16 shots in relief.

The teams will head to Powell River for games three and four on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen