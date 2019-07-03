Boys Provincial Fastball Championship U14 and U16 coming to Barriere

Barriere Minor Ball defending champions, and continue to garner Provincial and National recognition in the sport

Barriere is hosting the 2019 Softball BC Provincial Championships for U14 and U16 age categories on July 5 -7.

Barriere Minor Ball invites everyone to come down to the Barriere ballparks for an exciting weekend of fastball.

The Barriere U16 Boys are defending Provincial Champions, having won the U16 title in Smithers last year and the U14 title in Barriere two years ago. Many of the players on the Barriere team have competed in extra Provincial championships.

Last year the Barriere team placed third at the Western Canadian Championship after winning gold in 2017 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. James Celesta and Garner Ransome competed in the 2018 U14 Western Canadian Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, with a Terrace U14 team, placing second.

Georgia Clough will be returning to play with the boys after a year away from the team. Last year she competed in the girls U14 National Championship and was named the tournaments all star pitcher.

Following the Provincials many of the players, including James Garner and Georgia will be competing in the boys U16 Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. They will be joined by teammates Todd Phillips, Soli Barstow, and Devin Green, as well as Terrace players Emanuel Mahil, Brenna Metz, Will Edmonds, Tom Dame, Nick Neid, Ty Geisbrecht and Jackson Hamel. Nate Thiessen from Surrey will also be joining the team. The team is coached by Phil Ransome, Philip Ransome and Jordie Edmond (Terrace).

Phil Ransome has recently been named head coach for the 2020 North American Indigenous Games U16 Boys team as well as assistant coach for Team BC at the 2021 Canada Summer Games. He is the current Softball BC Volunteer of the Year.

The funds raised by hosting the Provincial Championships is the team’s primary fundraising opportunity to mitigate the cost of travelling to Saskatoon. There will be a 50/50, basket raffle, bat raffle, and concession.

Coaches from Barriere will be taking two teams July 12-14 to Terrace for the U12 and U19 provincials.

Come out to the ballpark and support your local athletes.