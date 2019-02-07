Boys play hard at Cougar Classic

Barriere’s Aaron Vansickle (#14) goes high with a block defending the den from Osoyoos during the BarriereSecondary Cougar Classic played last weekend.Jennifer Kerslake photo.

The Cougar Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament played at the school last weekend was filled with excitement and a high level of skill and good sportsmanship. The Barriere Secondary School (BSS) Cougars won their first game 86-24, and then returned to win their second game on Friday as well. Saturday saw them lose the first game and then play for third, ending up fifth in the tourney.

The team played a high level tournament with six to eight teams ranked in the top 10 or honourable mention in the province.

Similkameen took the tourney in the final over Osoyoos.

The BSS Boys will be heading to a tournament in Osoyoos on the weekend of Feb. 15-17, then they are off to Okanagans if they seal the deal in their zone. They are currently sitting in first and have won all their games with 30+ points in season games.