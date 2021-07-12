Boys of summer return to Okanagan ball diamond

Vernon Canadians and Kelowna Sun Devils play exhibition AA Midget doubleheader at Marshall Fields in Vernon

Kelowna Sun Devils shortstop Logan Marshall (left) tags out Vernon Canadians runners Reece Holmes during Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition play Sunday, July 11, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

All that was missing were the hot dogs.

The sound of aluminum hitting ball, yells of ‘C’mon kid,’ and dust rising into the air after a successful slide into a base permeated Vernon’s Marshall Fields’ biggest baseball diamond Sunday, July 11.

The Vernon Canadians hosted Highway 97 rivals Kelowna Sun Devils for a mid-afternoon Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition doubleheader.

The twinbill was played in front of about 30 fans, made up of family and friends, the majority of which sought any shade they could find for relief from the 36-degree temperatures at game time.

The two rivals would split the doubleheader. Vernon took the opener 7-5, while Kelowna scored 10 unanswered runs in the nightcap for a 12-4 victory.

The two teams are slated to play again Tuesday, July 13, in Kelowna.

Kelowna Sun Devils pitcher Dylan Howell brings the heat during 36-degree weather in an Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition doubleheader against the Vernon Canadians Sunday, July 11, at Marshall Fields in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Vernon Canadians base runner Reece Holmes (29) returns safely to second base as Kelowna Sun Devils second baseman Easton Sprovieri knocks down the ball during Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition play Sunday, July 11, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. (Roger Knox - Black Press)