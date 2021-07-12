Boys of summer return to Okanagan ball diamond

All that was missing were the hot dogs.
The sound of aluminum hitting ball, yells of ‘C’mon kid,’ and dust rising into the air after a successful slide into a base permeated Vernon’s Marshall Fields’ biggest baseball diamond Sunday, July 11.
The Vernon Canadians hosted Highway 97 rivals Kelowna Sun Devils for a mid-afternoon Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition doubleheader.
The twinbill was played in front of about 30 fans, made up of family and friends, the majority of which sought any shade they could find for relief from the 36-degree temperatures at game time.
The two rivals would split the doubleheader. Vernon took the opener 7-5, while Kelowna scored 10 unanswered runs in the nightcap for a 12-4 victory.
The two teams are slated to play again Tuesday, July 13, in Kelowna.
