Boys and Girls Club teeing up for golf tourney

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island hosts their 16th annual golf tournament on Thursday, May 31 at Crown Isle.

The event is one of the biggest fundraising initiatives on the club’s calendar. It supports the Teen Entrepreneur Network Club, and provides resources to After School programs, Adventure Club, Parenting programs and Summer Day Camps. The tournament provides an opportunity for businesses, families and friends to have fun, network, and share support for this unique, non-profit community organization.

“There are many ways to support the club through the tournament this year,” says BGCCVI director of communications Kelly Barnie. “In addition to golf and dinner tickets, we have new, limited quantity VIP team packages available. Numerous sponsorship opportunities exist and whether your business is looking to provide cash or in-kind support, we provide amazing value to all event sponsors.”

Registration options include signing up a VIP or regular team of four, or sign up as a single player and be teamed with three new golfing buddies.

Golfers can expect food sampling and activities provided by hole sponsors throughout the day. There’s also a putting competitions, Hole in One with cash prizes and a live auction.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island is Vancouver Island’s largest childcare organizations and serves over 1000 children, youth and families in Comox, Courtenay, Lantzville, Nanaimo, and Ladysmith through 15 types of programs in 13 different club locations. The tournament has brought community together to help the club achieve its financial goals, and support numerous families throughout the Comox Valley region.

“Whether you’re registering as a player, signing up as a sponsor, or volunteering, we absolutely love hosting this annual event and we look forward to seeing everybody on May 31,” Barnie said. “It really is amazing to see how the community and local businesses come together to support organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island.”

For more information on how to register, sign up as an event sponsor, or to donate items for the auctions, visit GolfForTheKids.ca or contact Brent Curtain, Sponsorship Coordinator from Better Mousetrap Marketing at brent@bettermousetrap.ca.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island and their services, visit the BGCCVI website at www.bgccvi.com.