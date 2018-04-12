Boxla Ice Breaker set

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers face the Armstrong Shamrocks in Saturday morning’s 8:20 opener of the 13th Archie Jack Memorial Junior B Lacrosse Ice Breaker Tournament at Nor-Val Sports Centre.

All four Thompson Okanagan League teams – the Kelowna Raiders folded – are competing in games featuring three 15-minute periods.

The defending champion Kamloops Venom tangle with the South Okanagan Flames at 9:30, Vernon meets the Flames at 12:10 p.m. and Kamloops meets Armstrong at 1:20 p.m. in other preliminary tilts.

The top two teams square off in the final at 4 p.m. with the bottom two playing at 2:30.

The regular season starts the following weekend with the Tigers visiting the Venom on the Saturday and the Flames hosting Armstrong on Monday, April 23.

The Shamrocks’ home opener is Friday, May 4 against the Tigers, who entertain the Irish in their first home game the next night at Kal Tire Place.

Meanwhile, Blake Bell rang up five goals as the North Okanagan Legends grounded the Kamloops Rattlers 13-2 in Novice 2 league play Sunday at Hassen Memorial Arena.

Chayton Tardiff was solid in net, while both Landon Grant and Griffin Mill scored two goals in their very first lacrosse games.

Asher Kuiken pulled the hat trick, while Max Power produced a single. Assists went to Gavin Rempel, Landon Grant, Khrystian Catlin, Hunter Shalaby and Keagan Fortune.

In Novice 2 play, Connor Johnson pocketed 4+1 as the Storage For Life Legends dispatched Kamloops 15-3 at Hassen.

Mathis Paull recorded the hatty, while Taylor Gibson and Wyatt Stowards each earned 2+1. Jacob Glover also supplied two snipes, while Mattias Marchand and Austin Aeichele counted singles in support of Shaymus Waterstreet.

The Fairfield Marriott Legends bowed 7-6 to Kamloops in a Pee Wee A2 thriller Sunday at Hassen.

Maguire Nicholson dialed a deuce for the Fairfield crew, singles going to Mattais Roth, Aidan Wattie, Heatly Jeffers and Kohen Pounder. Wattie collected two helpers, while Jace Collard was in goal.

Nicola Valley of Merritt brushed back the North Okanagan Everton Homes Legends 5-2 in Bantam B play Saturday at Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby.

Captain Jacob Fox had both goals for Everton Homes with helpers coming from Bradley Scabar, Kai-Lee Bonneau and Jakob Friesen.