Boxing tournament coming to Fernie

For the first time in two years, Fernie Old School Boxing will be hosting Rumble In The Rockies, an exciting evening of amateur boxing to be held at the Fernie Community Centre on Saturday, January 6. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the matches will start at 7 p.m.

Rumble in the Rockies slated for January 6. Photo courtesy of Vince Mo

Clubs from many areas of B.C. and Alberta will be participating in this tournament. Some of these include the Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Nelson boxing clubs. From Alberta, a few clubs from Calgary and Lethbridge should be joining for the evening. .

Many age categories will be competing as well; from 12-year-olds to senior men, each divided into weight category.

Fernie Old School Boxing was super excited to hear that two professional senior ladies from B.C. and Alberta will be coming to Fernie to compete.

“They’re not rookies by any stretch of the imagination,” said Fernie Old School Boxing president Mike Johnson.

He believes this tournament will bring a lot to Fernie.

“It will be great to have some spectator sport in town on a Saturday night,” said Johnson. “It’s going to be awesome.”

This event serves as a fundraiser for the boxing club, a non-profit organization. Any money left over after the event will be donated back to local charity.

Tickets are $20 advance or at the door. The Community Centre can hold a maximum of 500 people. This event is licensed and ID will be required at the door.

“The last event we had was a sell-out,” said Johnson. “So if you’re going to come, come early.”

Visit Fernieoldschoolboxing.ca for more information.