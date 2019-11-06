Boxing returns to Abbotsford on Saturday

Boxing action returns to the Air Cadets Building on Saturday night.

The Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club hosts the Tournament of Champions event starting at 7 p.m., with 12 bouts featuring boxers from all over the province.

Abbotsford’s Corey Vallee takes on Chilliwack’s Sylvian Carrier in the 69 kilogram division, while Abbotsford’s James Sturgeon squares off against Ali Owainati from Port Kells in the 81 kg division.

Other bouts include: Hassaan Raza vs. Victoria’s Brett Rae (69 kg), Sam Moses vs. Cranbrook’s Nike Blackmore (90 kg), Sean Lacey vs. Vernon’s Scott Griffin (69 kg), Kelowna’s Matt Doll vs. Prab Sabharwal (65 kg), Kelowna’s Quin B. Lisson vs. Maple Ridge’s Gunnar Anderson (90 kg), Gawtham Mohan vs. Miguel Sublay Quinet (64 kg), Dalis Gures vs. Nelson’s Elwyn Langford (60 kg), William Veroni vs. Nelson’s Makalu Babott (45 kg) and Williams Lake’s Dana Mathews vs. Surrey’s Richard Boyce (63 kg).

Tickets for the event are available at the door, and prices are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 13.