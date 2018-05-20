Boxers to battle at Langley Events Centre

The "Turmoil on 200th" is set for later this month.

Alysah McPhee, a Langley school teacher and pro boxer, will fight at the “Turmoil on 200th” next Friday.

The first boxing event at the Langley Events Centre will see pro and amateur boxers trade blows and compete for a vacant championship on May 25.

The Friday night “Turmoil on 200th” is the latest in a series of boxing events in Langley.

The usual Clash at the Cascades (held at the local casino) will move into the LEC, with a title fight between Langley school teacher and Western Canadian champ Alisah McPhee.

She’ll be up against Shelly Barnett of Ontario, who is currently undefeated.

McPhee never lost an amateur fight and has only one professional loss.

The two will be duelling for possession of the vacant Canadian Bantamweight Championship.

The McPhee/Barnett fight will be one event in a card that includes a number of local boxers and out-of-towners.

Aman Aujla of Surrey will make his pro debut against Kevin Roberson, a Seattle fighter, in the heavyweight division.

Another Surrey boxer, Julian Kim, will continue a pro career that began last year in a Clash at the Cascades fight with a four-round middleweight bout against Oscar Hernandez, a Portland left-hander.

On the amateur card, B.C. Heavyweight Champion Palvir Atwal will defend his title against Brandon Conetellano of Victoria.

All ringside and table seating is already sold out, and general seating can be purchased through the Langley Events Centre box office. There will be bar service and a concession.

Doors open May 25 at 6:30 p.m. and the first bell sounds at 7:30 p.m.