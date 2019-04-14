Boxers make most of dreary Sunday in lakecity

Williams Lake Boxing Gym members Zach Bachand (left) and Robert McLellan get some sparring in Sunday afternoon at the local club. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake Boxing Gym members made the most of a dreary afternoon in the lakecity Sunday packing the local training facility on Highway 97 South.

Local pro, amateur, and even youth boxers could be seen practicing their punching, working on their fitness and sharing each other’s company as they do each Tuesday and Thursday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

That follows an announcement this week that the WLBG would be hosting its second night of fights in as many years this coming June 15 in Williams Lake, following what was a sellout debut during the summer of 2018 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Lakecity pro Stuart McLellan said it’s going to be another night of electrifying action, which will feature Williams Lake’s own Harley ‘Ace’ Mulvahill in the main event after his successful professional debut last year in his hometown.

“I always dreamed of this when I was a kid, so I can’t turn it down now,” Mulvahill said of the chance to fight in Williams Lake again.

READ MORE: Boxers put on a show at packed house in Williams Lake

A fan favourite, Mulvahill received a loud, standing ovation on his way to the ring during last summer’s card, and fired up the crowd in fine fashion for the main event to follow featuring teammate Stuart McLellan.

Stuart will also be in action on the card, along with his brother and fellow pro, Roberto McLellan, who will be making his return to the ring after a few years away from competing in the sport.

“I’m going to make sure I’m in the best shape I can be in,” Roberto said. “No excuses and I’ll be ready.”

Joining the hometown pugilists rounding out the pro side of the card will be Ken ‘Heavy Hands’ Huber of Kamloops.

Prior, a solid night of amateur fights are also in the works as Williams Lake Boxing Gym head coach Gary McLellan said he’s hoping to get as many of his fighters in on the action as he can.

From Williams Lake Joey Helminger, Dana Matthews, Cody Herren and the younger McLellan brothers, Arthur and Duncan, are slated for action.

Stuart said ticket information will be available soon, and noted fight fans won’t want to miss this year’s event, as last year’s card was a near sellout and went above and beyond the local gym’s expectations.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter