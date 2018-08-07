Bowling event helps disadvantaged kids play sports

When deciding how to raise funds for a local non-profit like KidSport, a lawn bowling tournament usually isn’t at the top of the list. But lawn bowling fundraisers are gaining traction across the country with fundraisers such as Lawn Summer Nights (LSN) attracting 5,000-plus participants in more than 20 cities, raising an astonishing $2.7 million since 2007. LSN raises funds for cystic fibrosis.

Lawn bowls clubs in B.C., like the one in West Vancouver, sees charity tournaments regularly throughout the summer, raising funds non-profits such as BC Sick Kids, Royal BC Hospital, YMCA Strong Kids and others. And it’s not just charities – school visits, corporate parties, school reunions are other ways that clubs get utilized by the community.

On Aug. 18, Lupine Art Studio teams with KidSport Comox Valley to host a summer fundraiser at the Courtenay Lawn Bowling Club.

“I’ve been lawn bowling for 24 years, and pretty excited to team up with KidSport Comox Valley to raise some funds for them and share the sport with the community,” said Lupine’s Derek Kaufman, event co-ordinator. “We will have music playing, a barbecue, rolling bowls and bevies of course. But it is a licensed event and requires pre-registration. We have a limit of 16 teams.”

If you don’t know how to lawn bowl – perfect – the KidSport crew will show you how.

KidSport Comox Valley funds families with financial barriers to allow children to play various sports. Last year, the organization provided over $19,000 in grants to more than 100 local children. All funds raised from the event will stay in the Comox Valley.

Advance registration is $40 per person. Register as a team of four, or individually. The hosts will find you a team.

The tourney runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. It’s open to those 19 and older.

www.lupineart.com