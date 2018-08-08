Bowen targets World U-17 Challenge roster spot at Hockey Canada camp

The teen is hoping to represent Canada against the likes of Russia, Finland, Sweden and the U-S.

Chilliwack’s Ryan Bowen hit the ice July 21-27 for a Hockey Canada U-17 development camp in Calgary.

Players at the camp were split into six teams and played three games.

Bowen, who will play for the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs this fall, was assigned to Team White. His crew faced Team Blue in their first game, July 25 at the Markin MacPhail Centre, skating away with a 4-2 win.

Team White lost 3-1 to Team Black the next day, with Bowen picking up an assist on his squad’s only goal, scored by Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) prospect Jake Neighbours.

The Bowen to Neighbours connection produced another goal in the Team White finale, a 4-2 win over Team Green on July 27.

The end goal for all 111 players at the camp was securing a roster spot at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

The tournament takes place Nov. 3-10 in Saint John and Quispamsis, New Brunswick.

Canada will choose continue tracking players through the early part of the 2018-19 season. They’ll eventually select 66 players for three teams (Black, Red and White). Those teams will face off against a field that includes Russia, Finland, Sweden, the United States and the Czech Republic.

See hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/men/world-u17