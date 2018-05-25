The kids of Boundary Babe Ruth hit the field last weekend for a game of t-ball. Despite everything going on around town, coaches thought it would be good for kids to carry on as normal. The team, composed of four- and five-year-olds, plays every Saturday for the summer and is pictured here doing their group cheer. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Boundary Babe Ruth hosts tee ball

The team holds practice on Saturday mornings

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

