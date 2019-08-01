Boundary Adult Hockey League gears up for new season

By Bryan Pankoff – Boundary Adult Hockey League

As the temperatures rise in the Boundary Country, so too does the predictions and speculation regarding the upcoming season of the Boundary Adult Hockey League (BAHL). It is now commonplace to hear lively banter about which captain will construct the next championship team and which dark-horse draft pick will emerge from the shadows to tilt the balance of power this season.

For those with dreams of dirty dangles and Bobby Orr heroics, the phenomenon known as “draft anxiety” is beginning to set in. For the past six seasons the BAHL has operated as a full draft league, meaning that the teams are completely shuffled every season. This means that no player knows what team they will represent until after the draft is completed in early September.

The BAHL draft method ensures parity and league-wide camaraderie, but it also invites some wild and unpredictable storylines. In the past, teams that appear good on paper have struggled to find their stride and bowed out of the playoffs in the first round, while other teams built of misfits and relative unknowns have found creative ways to storm their way to “Bahley” glory.

This last season saw the meteoric rise of John Clewlow (head coach of the Grand Forks Border Bruins) and the Hardy Mountain Herd. Throughout the regular season the Herd was mediocre at best, finishing fourth in the standings. But like the infamous four-legged ruminants they derive their name from, it became apparent in the playoffs that no one in the valley had a solution for them. As one BAHL enthusiast and commentator quipped, “Once the Herd found themselves in the playoffs — no eight-foot garden fence was keeping them from the cup.”

This season, two new teams will storm the Jack Goddard arena. The Phoenix Miners and the Cascade City Powerhouse will join the ranks of the Eholt Woodticks, Hardy Mountain Herd, Borderline Bears, Granby River Buschmen and the Midway Loggers. Each team will vie for the privilege of inscribing their names upon the coveted Bahley Cup trophy.

Over the next four weeks, the BAHL is enlisting players to participate in its upcoming season. Though it is a competitive league, the BAHL prides itself on being fun and collegial. The league operates on the mandate of growing passion and participation in the sport of hockey in the Boundary Country; therefore, players of varying skill sets are encouraged to join. Participating in the league is a great way to meet your neighbours and stay active throughout the fall and winter.

Players that are interested can register online at GFBAHL.com. Any questions about the league may be forwarded to bpankoff@hotmail.com.