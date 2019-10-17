The 2019 18-hole Ladies Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club champion Barb Borrit (left) is congratulated by Wendy Harper, outgoing Ladies Club captain and the 2018 Club Champion. — Submitted photo

Borritt tops QB Memorial Golf Club championships

Ladies wind up another great golf season

Another great golf season has wrapped up for the 18-hole ladies at Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club.

This year’s Ladies Club champion was Barb Borritt, from Qualicum Beach, who came out on top of the two-day event with a low gross score total of 170. Susan Paterson was runner-up with a two-day gross score of 180.

The low net club champion went to Lena West with low net runner up going to ET Morelli.

The match committee had kept the ladies active with a full roster of games, every Wednesday, from April through to October.

With fun and competitive games throughout the season, awards and trophies went out to the following winners:

D.O. Franklin – Surraiya Khan; Rose Bowl (12-best qualifying low net) — Heather Bishop; Fred Sweet Trophy (36-hole low net) – Sherree Morelli; Bronze Trophy (match play) – ET Morelli; Mary Goard Trophy (team match play) – Surraiya Khan/Murielle Rousseau; RCGA – ET Morelli; Jowsey Trophy (putting) – Marilyn Roney; Captain’s Trophy (lowest gross score eclectic) – Leah Miltenburger; Low Net Eclectic – Heather Bishop; Muriel Reid Trophy (greatest reduction in handicap) – Janet Gilmore; Birdie Tree – Leah Miltenberger; and Polly Putter (lowest one-game putting) – Barb Borritt.

The Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club 18-holes Ladies Club runs on a member-volunteer basis and runs from April through October each year. It is great fun and we encourage players of all levels and experience to join us.

