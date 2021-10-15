Border Bruins lose to Rockets at Grand Forks

'We're getting better every week,' says Bruins Head Coach

Border Bruins forward Ethan Gourley goes up against Golden Rockets defenceman Sasa Jirousek at Friday’s game at the Jack (Oct. 15). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Border Bruins went down swinging against the Golden Rockets Friday, Oct. 15, marking Grand Forks’ third straight loss since the regular season got underway two weeks ago.

The Bears took an early lead as forward Jackson Smith (#17) put in a goal on an assist by centre Ray Warrack (#12) five minutes into the first period.

Things went south for Grand Forks halfway through the second, with Rockets’ forward Jordan Lario (#8) scoring an unassisted goal, followed by the game-winner by Henry Loewn (#15). Forward Brydon Foster (#24) added to the Rocket’s lead late in the third, leaving the final at 3 – 1.

The Golden Rockets rally around forward Brydon Foster after his last-second goal against the Bruins Friday, Oct. 15. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Speaking to The Gazette after the game, Grand Forks’ Head Coach Dave Hnatiuk chalked the loss up to the team’s youth and inexperience.

Most of the Bruins are not yet 18, he explained, adding that only three of the boys had played Junior Hockey before this season.

Noting the team’s strong start, Hnatiuk said, “We need to find a way to play a full 60 minutes.”

“We’re getting better every week,” he continued, praising his squad for having put 31 shots on the Rockets’ goalie, Michael O’Sullivan (#37).

The Bruins next play at the Jack Friday, Oct 22, when they face-off against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

